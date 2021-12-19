John H. Kahle Sells 3,500 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $74,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

KE opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $520.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.40. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $292.72 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 719,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 105,164 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after buying an additional 260,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 31,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after buying an additional 199,262 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

