John H. Kahle Sells 3,500 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $74,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
KE opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $520.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.40. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.84.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $292.72 million during the quarter.
About Kimball Electronics
Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.
