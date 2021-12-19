Jeffrey Ryan Stewart Sells 2,152 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
AbbVie stock opened at $129.53 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $133.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.74. The stock has a market cap of $228.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.
