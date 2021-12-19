Jeffrey Ryan Stewart Sells 2,152 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AbbVie stock opened at $129.53 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $133.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.74. The stock has a market cap of $228.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

