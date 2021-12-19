Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,195,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

