JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,767,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 320,204 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in JD.com were worth $220,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. increased its position in JD.com by 10.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after buying an additional 37,527 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in JD.com by 6.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,813,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 13.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,701,000 after buying an additional 40,728 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in JD.com by 7.0% during the second quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,182,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,406,000 after buying an additional 77,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in JD.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD opened at $71.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.66. The stock has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. CLSA lifted their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

