Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the November 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of JSML opened at $62.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average of $67.11. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $60.48 and a one year high of $73.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

