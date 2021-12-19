Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 47 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Markel by 10.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,463,000 after buying an additional 31,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Markel by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,981,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Markel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 185,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,417,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Markel by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,175,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Markel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,469,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,220.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,273.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,242.09. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $942.44 and a 12-month high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.84 by $4.70. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,292.50.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.