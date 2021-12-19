Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.70 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $357.43 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.41 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $427.90 and a 200-day moving average of $418.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Bank of America upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.52.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

