Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,926 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 4.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 3.6% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in IDEX by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its position in IDEX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IEX. Loop Capital began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.82.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $228.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.35 and a 200 day moving average of $223.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.23%.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

