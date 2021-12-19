James Ralph Scapa Sells 42,809 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 42,809 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,053,994.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 18,727 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $1,465,762.29.

On Monday, November 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 14,498 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $1,127,219.50.

On Monday, October 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 25,353 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $1,867,501.98.

On Friday, October 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 23,616 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $1,734,831.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $72.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -901.89 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.63. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.64 and a 52-week high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

