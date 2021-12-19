James Ralph Scapa Sells 42,809 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 42,809 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,053,994.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 18,727 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $1,465,762.29.
- On Monday, November 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 14,498 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $1,127,219.50.
- On Monday, October 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 25,353 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $1,867,501.98.
- On Friday, October 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 23,616 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $1,734,831.36.
Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $72.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -901.89 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.63. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.64 and a 52-week high of $82.96.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
