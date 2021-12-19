Jacobsen Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Jacobsen Capital Management cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,047,000 after acquiring an additional 754,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,664,000 after acquiring an additional 595,024 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,375,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,925,000 after purchasing an additional 71,076 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,488,000 after purchasing an additional 638,011 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $110.46 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $88.38 and a 12-month high of $114.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

