Jacobsen Capital Management Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jacobsen Capital Management grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,965 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.2% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney stock opened at $148.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $270.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.13 and its 200 day moving average is $171.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.