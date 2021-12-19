Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an in-line rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jackson Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of JXN opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Jackson Financial has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $40.38.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%.

In related news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Chadwick Myers acquired 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $76,744,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $47,115,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $41,618,000. Attestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $30,316,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $28,839,000. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

