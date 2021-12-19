J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Shares Gap Up to $134.73

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $134.73, but opened at $138.58. J. M. Smucker shares last traded at $139.88, with a volume of 935 shares traded.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.81.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.