Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $605.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85. Ituran Location and Control has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 64,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 37.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

