Isodiol International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) Short Interest Update

Isodiol International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the November 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Isodiol International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.29.

Get Isodiol International alerts:

Isodiol International Company Profile

Isodiol International, Inc engages in the development, sales, marketing, and distribution of hemp-based consumer packaged goods and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, and United Kingdom. Its products include tinctures, capsules, vape, topicals, oral sprays, beverages, coffee, candy, additives, and kits and bundles.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Isodiol International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isodiol International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.