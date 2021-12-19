iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 80.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,588 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $785,227,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,502,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,842,000 after acquiring an additional 460,066 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4,554.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,561,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442,172 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,519,000 after acquiring an additional 98,477 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of IYR stock opened at $111.21 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.46 and a 52-week high of $112.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.49.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.