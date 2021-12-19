iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,339 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 4.6% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $52,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 141,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $109.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.18. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $89.06 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

