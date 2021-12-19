iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,851 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,454,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,786,000 after purchasing an additional 103,253 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,402,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,889,000 after purchasing an additional 500,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,373,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,303,000 after buying an additional 57,712 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $100.94 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.53.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

