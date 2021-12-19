iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 50.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after buying an additional 335,257 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,538,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,968,000 after buying an additional 163,875 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,781,000 after buying an additional 1,272,228 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,015,000 after buying an additional 138,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,044,000 after buying an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN opened at $159.98 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.56 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

