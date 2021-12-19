iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s 10th Largest Position

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $295.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

