iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Up 41.1% in November

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the November 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 181,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 996.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 10,742.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares during the last quarter.

