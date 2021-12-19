iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wall Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 84,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $908,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 336,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,953,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.01. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

