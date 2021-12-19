iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,578,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 21,654,428 shares.The stock last traded at $76.97 and had previously closed at $77.63.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 12,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

