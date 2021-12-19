iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 880.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 64,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 62,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 33,473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWK opened at $20.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86.

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

