iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 18.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,645 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 135.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 387,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 222,973 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 99,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,304,000.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $51.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%.

