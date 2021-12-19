iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Purchased by Motco

Motco lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGF. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 404.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 650,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,516,000 after acquiring an additional 521,510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,799,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,972,000 after buying an additional 346,886 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 568,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,783,000 after buying an additional 264,933 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 629,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after buying an additional 257,396 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 395,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after buying an additional 195,966 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IGF opened at $45.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.61. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $48.60.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

