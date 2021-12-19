iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,931,000 after purchasing an additional 682,414 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,906,000 after purchasing an additional 315,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after purchasing an additional 563,627 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,804,000 after purchasing an additional 365,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,228,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,970,000 after purchasing an additional 55,577 shares during the last quarter.

BATS QUAL opened at $141.02 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.83.

