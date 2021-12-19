iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 143,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter.

HDV stock opened at $98.73 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $100.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.25.

