iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AOR opened at $56.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.44. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $51.49 and a 52 week high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

