iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is XML Financial LLC’s 6th Largest Position

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 2.3% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $17,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $54.04 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $55.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.