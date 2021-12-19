iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives $116.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.75.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRTC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.
About iRhythm Technologies
iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.
