iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives $116.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRTC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $106.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.17 and a 200 day moving average of $68.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 1.20. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.