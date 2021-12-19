Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.93

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as high as $1.23. Iochpe-Maxion shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on IOCJY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iochpe-Maxion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Iochpe-Maxion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Iochpe-Maxion in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $555.62 million, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Iochpe-Maxion SA engages in the automotive business. The firm involves in the production and distribution of auto parts and railway equipment. It operates through the following segments: Maxion Wheels, Maxion Structural Components and AmstedMaxion. The Maxion Wheels segment engages in the production and sale of steel for light and commercial vehicles and agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles.

