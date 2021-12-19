InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Stock Price Down 8.3%

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN)’s share price was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 188,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 169,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.72 million and a PE ratio of -55.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN)

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, iron, indium, and magnetite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the West Desert Property comprising an area of 4,258 acres located to the southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for InZinc Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InZinc Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.