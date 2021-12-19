Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.96) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 229.67% from the stock’s current price.

LON:IES opened at GBX 91 ($1.20) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of £86.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61. Invinity Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73 ($0.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 245 ($3.24). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.36.

In other Invinity Energy Systems news, insider Lawrence Zulch bought 4,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £4,169 ($5,509.45).

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

