Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT)

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,594 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 8,845% compared to the typical daily volume of 29 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Engagesmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESMT. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,526,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,808,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,688,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,040,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESMT opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.50. Engagesmart has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Engagesmart will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.