Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYH. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,424,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,038,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 208,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,799,000.

Shares of RYH opened at $310.79 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $251.96 and a twelve month high of $321.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.97.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.