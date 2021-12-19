Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,231 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQJ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5,529.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 202,220 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $546,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,176,000.

NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $32.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.06. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $36.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

