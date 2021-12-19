Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Down 21.0% in November

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the November 15th total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TNF LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 75,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,688,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 53,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 66,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,606. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $14.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

