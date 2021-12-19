Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 455.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 38,479 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 104,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after buying an additional 27,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after buying an additional 24,457 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 214.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSI opened at $143.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.44. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $155.86.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

