Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the November 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,173,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,104,000 after buying an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 442,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 332,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 44,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PIE traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 26,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,041. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

