Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the November 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,173,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,104,000 after buying an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 442,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 332,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 44,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PIE traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 26,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,041. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.