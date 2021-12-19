Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $60.63

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.63 and last traded at $60.87, with a volume of 640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

