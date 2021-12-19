Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Up 40.6% in November

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the November 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSMS opened at $26.26 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

