Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) announced a dividend on Monday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Shares of BSCO opened at $21.85 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,554 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.58% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

