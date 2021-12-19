Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $40,551,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 44.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 20,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,107,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Erste Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $337.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.53 billion, a PE ratio of 72.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $342.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

