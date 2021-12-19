Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 2.8% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.06.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $337.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.08. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.82, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

