Intrua Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 14,034 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,034 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 180.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $314,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.88 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.