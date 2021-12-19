Intrua Financial LLC Purchases 131 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of VO opened at $247.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.32. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $201.88 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

