Intrua Financial LLC Buys 1,026 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Marathon Oil by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Marathon Oil by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 135,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 82,855 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.76.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.59.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

