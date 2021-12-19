Intrua Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,556 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

FNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

FNB stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.