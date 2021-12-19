Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ISNPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

ISNPY opened at $14.81 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.